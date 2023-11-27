Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' shifts gears in third weekend

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' shifts gears in third weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:27 am Nov 27, 202309:27 am

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Salman Khan is all about his swag and charm. The superstar has been one of the most commercially viable actors in Bollywood for decades now. His recently released actioner Tiger 3 has been raking in well but not up to the expectations. At the global level, it is marching closer to the Rs. 450 crore mark. In its third weekend, it witnessed good growth.

2/3

A crucial week lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 6.65 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 271.09 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. This week will be crucial for the film's box office. The cast is also headlined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan appears in a cameo.

3/3

Twitter Post