By Aikantik Bag 10:54 am Nov 15, 202310:54 am

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Salman Khan is on a roll! With Tiger 3, he has reportedly become the only Indian actor to deliver 17 consecutive Rs. 100 crore+ grossers. The actioner—released on Sunday—has surpassed the Rs. 200cr mark globally and is set to break several records. Though the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it has emerged as a viewers' favorite. Check out its Indian box office numbers.

Seeking momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 42.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 146 crore in India. The film saw a slight drop from Monday's Rs. 59cr, but is expected to maintain a good momentum throughout the week. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others, it is the fifth installment of YRF Spy Universe.

