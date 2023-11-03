Box office collection: 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' struggles for stability

By Aikantik Bag 10:49 am Nov 03, 2023

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' box office collection

Ravi Teja is known as Mass Maharaja among ardent Telugu film lovers. The superstar has been reigning for decades and is known for his grasp of viewers' pulse. His recent film Tiger Nageswara Rao received mixed reviews from critics but emerged to be decent on the commercial front. This also marked Teja's first pan-India film and is currently looking for stability.

Inching closer to the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vamsee directorial earned Rs. 40 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 36.11 crore in India. The makers are currently aiming for Rs. 50 crore at the box office. The cast includes Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Sudev Nair, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Renu Desai, Murali Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

