Ranbir Kapoor calls 'Animal's music 'versatile,' teases unreleased songs

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Ranbir Kapoor calls 'Animal's music 'versatile,' teases unreleased songs

By Aikantik Bag 04:28 pm Nov 20, 202304:28 pm

'Animal' releases on December 1

Bollywood is gearing up for a tale of vengeance and crime with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The movie is premiering on December 1 and has already become the talk of the town with its songs and teaser. Reddy Vanga's films have divided the house among critics but both his directorials have a power-packed music album. Recently, in an interview with Ahmad Al Marzooqi in Dubai, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the film's music and spilled beans about some unreleased songs.

2/3

'Quite an accomplishment': Kapoor praised 'Animal' album

During the discussion, Kapoor emphasized the versatility of Animal's music, as it encompasses various genres. Co-actor Bobby Deol chimed in, "Every song is giving the story, moving the script forward. So, it's actually an emotion that's being spoken." Kapoor clarified that while crafting music for a romance is relatively simple, developing a soundtrack for a family crime-drama like Animal is quite an accomplishment. The Sanju actor revealed that two of the best songs are yet to be released.

3/3

More about the songs

Earlier, Reddy Vanga had disclosed that Animal features seven songs. To date, four tracks have been released: Hua Main and Satranga in October, followed by Papa Meri Jaan and Arjan Vailly in November. Renowned musician B Praak recently took to social media to announce the completion of the film's climactic song, describing it as an intensely emotional piece penned by Jaani.