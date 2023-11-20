Ranbir Kapoor calls 'Animal's music 'versatile,' teases unreleased songs
Bollywood is gearing up for a tale of vengeance and crime with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The movie is premiering on December 1 and has already become the talk of the town with its songs and teaser. Reddy Vanga's films have divided the house among critics but both his directorials have a power-packed music album. Recently, in an interview with Ahmad Al Marzooqi in Dubai, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the film's music and spilled beans about some unreleased songs.
'Quite an accomplishment': Kapoor praised 'Animal' album
During the discussion, Kapoor emphasized the versatility of Animal's music, as it encompasses various genres. Co-actor Bobby Deol chimed in, "Every song is giving the story, moving the script forward. So, it's actually an emotion that's being spoken." Kapoor clarified that while crafting music for a romance is relatively simple, developing a soundtrack for a family crime-drama like Animal is quite an accomplishment. The Sanju actor revealed that two of the best songs are yet to be released.
More about the songs
Earlier, Reddy Vanga had disclosed that Animal features seven songs. To date, four tracks have been released: Hua Main and Satranga in October, followed by Papa Meri Jaan and Arjan Vailly in November. Renowned musician B Praak recently took to social media to announce the completion of the film's climactic song, describing it as an intensely emotional piece penned by Jaani.