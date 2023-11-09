Who is former Miss India Aditi Arya, Jay Kotak's wife

Entertainment

Who is former Miss India Aditi Arya, Jay Kotak's wife

By Namrata Ganguly

Former Miss India Aditi Arya married Jay Kotak recently

Former Miss India Aditi Arya tied the knot on Tuesday with her fiancé, banker and billionaire Uday Kotak's son, Jay Kotak. The wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. While the couple has not posted any pictures on social media, some pictures went viral on Reddit and Instagram. Learn more details about Arya, her career, and her relationship with Jay below.

Arya's education

Born in Chandigarh, the 30-year-old actor studied at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School and later at Gurugram's Amity International School. Arya, then, completed her graduation from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies with a major in finance. Following this, she enrolled in the Indian School of Business while working. Thereafter, she completed her MBA from the Yale School of Management this year.

Arya's career

When she got into the Indian School of Business, Arya worked as a research analyst for Ernst & Young. Apart from this, she has also been associated with several NGOs and involved in street theater. Arya won the Femina Miss India World 2015 pageant and went on to star in films like 83, Puri Jagannadh's Ism, and Kannada film Kurukshetra, among others.

Newlyweds kept their relationship mostly low-key

The actor got engaged to the business executive in August 2022 after a picture of them in front of the Eiffel Tower went viral on the internet. However, the couple did not go public about their relationship or engagement until Kotak Jr. called Arya his fiancée through a social media post as he congratulated her for graduating from Yale.

Who is Jay Kotak, Arya's husband?

Jay, the son of Kotak Mahindra Bank's founder and director Uday Kotak, is the vice president and co-head of the digital-first mobile bank by Kotak Mahindra, Kotak811. Born in a Gujarati family, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics from the prestigious Columbia University. He also holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School.