Diwali 2023: Bollywood's iconic scenes representing festival of lights

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:15 am Nov 12, 202304:15 am

Scenes from Bollywood movies that show Diwali celebrations

It's that time of the year when our homes light up with diyas, the sky brightens up with firecrackers, the freshness of flowers enhances the mood, and the colors of rangoli add to the beauty—the time to celebrate Diwali! As we all get ready for Diwali celebrations, we bring you scenes from Bollywood movies that rightly capture the essence of the festival of lights.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' (2001)

One of the most iconic Diwali scenes in Hindi cinema history is from Karan Johar's 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... It shows the entire Raichand family, including Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) and Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan), coming together for Laxmi Puja. Here, the title song also marks the grand entry of Rahul Raichand (Shah Rukh Khan) as his mother awaits to welcome him.

'Swades' (2004)

The song Pal Pah Hai Bhaari from Ashutosh Gowarikar's film Swades often reminds us of Ramayana, for it depicts Ravan's vadh (killing) by Lord Ram. This particular scene in the movie takes place on the occasion of Diwali. Soon after the Ravan dahan, there is a power cut in the village, but it lights up because of the diyas (oil lamps) and firecrackers.

'Aisha' (2010)

Diwali house parties have become an integral part of the celebrations in the past few years. Rajshree Ojha's Aisha, starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Abhay Deol in the lead and co-produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, rightly showcased a low-key celebration among friends and families. With everyone decked in traditional attires to match the festive vibes, the scene has reflected well on Diwali celebrations.

'Vaastav' (1999)

Remember Sanjay Dutt's "50 tola" line from 1999's Vaastav? In the scene, Raghu (Dutt) goes to buy a heavy gold chain for himself. He returns to his home, where all his neighbors are celebrating Diwali. He arrives to meet his parents, Namdev (Shivaji Satam) and Shanta (Reema Lagoo) and brings them gifts for the festival. That's when he says the famous "50 tola" line.