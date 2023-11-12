Happy birthday, Anne Hathaway: Spotlight on actor's show-stopping performances

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Happy birthday, Anne Hathaway: Spotlight on actor's show-stopping performances

By Tanvi Gupta 03:15 am Nov 12, 202303:15 am

Actor Anne Hathaway celebrates her 41st birthday on Monday

Anne Hathaway burst onto the Hollywood scene with the speed of a shooting star. Her journey began with a dash of sitcom struggle in Get Real (1999-2000), only to catapult into stardom with The Princess Diaries (2001). From comedy to tear-jerking drama—Hathaway has orchestrated a dazzling symphony of roles that span the entire cinematic spectrum. On her 41st birthday, we gather her show-stopping roles.

2/6

'Les Misérables' (2012)

Hathaway's portrayal of Fantine, the struggling factory worker turned desperate prostitute in the film adaptation of Les Misérables, was nothing short of a triumph. Under the direction of Tom Hooper, Hathaway transitioned from a hopeless mother striving to feed her child to a disheartened hooker consumed by despair. Her powerful performance earned her accolades, including an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

3/6

'Rachel Getting Married' (2008)

Hathaway's portrayal in Rachel Getting Married earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. In this film, Hathaway embodies Kym—a young woman returning home for her sister's wedding after a decade in rehabilitation. Her performance is a tightrope walk, steering clear of turning Kym into a mere caricature. Instead, she navigates the delicate balance between tragedy and comedy, sculpting Kym into a lifelike character.

4/6

'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada undeniably stands as a perennial favorite—a film we've all revisited countless times. While Meryl Streep dazzles as the imperious Miranda Priestly, Hathaway's portrayal of Andy Sachs is the sturdy anchor that makes the film a true gem. Her performance is a delightful blend of bemusement and wry humor as she navigates the perplexing mind games orchestrated by her formidable boss.

5/6

'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Ang Lee's Brokeback Moutain was dominated by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. Despite that, Hathaway's nuanced brilliance shines through. As Lureen—Jack Twist's (Gyllenhaal) wife—Hathaway manages to carve out a space for herself amid the intensity of the central love story revolving around two cowboys. Balancing coldness and emotion, she becomes the perfect adversary in the tragic narrative of Jack and Ledger's Ennis Del Mar.

6/6

'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

In a rare feat, 19-year-old Hathaway hit the jackpot with a star-making role in her debut performance. As the lead in the timeless The Princess Diaries, Hathaway takes on the character of a gawky high school student who discovers she is a long-lost princess. Guided by the ever-graceful Julie Andrews (grandmother), Hathaway's transformation into a proper heir to the throne is delightful to watch!