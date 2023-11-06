'It's a Wonderful Life,' 'Last Christmas': Best Hollywood Christmas rom-coms

'It's a Wonderful Life,' 'Last Christmas': Best Hollywood Christmas rom-coms

By Namrata Ganguly Nov 06, 2023

Must-watch Christmas romantic films

Christmas is all about homecoming, family dinners, cousin movie nights, and some cozy warm evenings with your loved ones. And what better way to savor the festival than by watching some of the best Christmas movies? Whether you're curled up by the fireplace with a loved one or sipping hot cocoa in solitude, we have got you some of the best Hollywood Christmas rom-coms.

'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra, the 1946 Christmas supernatural drama film It's a Wonderful Life is a touching holiday classic that has resonated with audiences for generations. Exploring themes of sacrifice, redemption, and one's impact on an entire community, the film follows a frustrated businessman who is shown by an angel sent from heaven what life without him would have been like.

'Love Actually' (2003)

Richard Curtis's romantic Christmas film Love Actually portrays a love triangle starring Keira Knightley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Andrew Lincoln, among other interconnected stories. Mark (Lincoln) seems to dislike his best friend Peter's (Ejiofor) wife Juliet (Knightley). However, as the film unfolds, it's revealed that Peter was hiding his love for Juliet all this while, finally expressing it in one of the most romantic ways.

'Four Christmases' (2008)

Seth Gordon's debut feature film, the rom-com Four Christmases follows a couple, Brad and Kate, played by Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon, respectively. As they struggle to navigate a chaotic Christmas tour of their divorced parents' homes, the film explores family dynamics, love, and the challenges of the holiday season. It's a lighthearted and relatable take on the complexities of modern relationships during Christmastime.

'Last Christmas' (2019)

The 2019 rom-com film Last Christmas, directed by Paul Feig, stars Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, and Michelle Yeoh. It follows Kate (Clarke), a young woman working as a Christmas shop employee and navigating life's challenges who falls in love with a mysterious man (Golding). The film's title is inspired by George Michael and Wham!'s namesake song.

'Happiest Season' (2020)

The 2020 holiday rom-com drama film Happiest Season stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. The film tells the story of a young woman who plans to propose to her girlfriend at her family's Christmas gathering. However, when she discovers her girlfriend hasn't come out to her conservative family, she must navigate the complexities of love, acceptance, and family during the festive season.