Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri shines in 'Farrey' trailer

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri shines in 'Farrey' trailer

By Aikantik Bag 06:13 pm Nov 01, 202306:13 pm

'Farrey' trailer is out now

Alizeh Agnihotri is set to debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Farrey. The movie was unveiled by Agnihotri's uncle, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan a while back. After releasing several posters, the makers have finally dropped the trailer for the buddy drama. The movie is set to hit the theaters on November 24 and the trailer shows certain sparks of the perfect launch pad.

2/3

Cast and crew of the film

The trailer focuses on the Indian education system and acts as a commentary on the socio-economic class divide. The movie is directed by Soumendra Padhi of Jamtara fame. The cast includes Ronit Roy and Sahil Mehta, among others. The project is bankrolled under Khan's Salman Khan Films banner. Agnihotri is the daughter of Khan's sister-producer Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri.

3/3

Twitter Post