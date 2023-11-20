'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveils trailer release date

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for the release of his upcoming gangster drama Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The buzz surrounding the film is quite high, especially after the teaser and the songs. Now, the director has revealed the release date of the trailer. Taking to Instagram, Reddy Vanga revealed that Animal is set to premiere on Thursday. Featuring an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, it will premiere on December 1.

The crime drama promises a blood-filled tale of vengeance and a troubled relationship between a father-son duo. Reddy Vanga is known for his gritty and violent storytelling and the upcoming film promises the same. The movie is set to showcase Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar. It will be a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

