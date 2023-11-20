'Wait for 'Tiger 4': Salman Khan 'almost' confirms next film

Entertainment

'Wait for 'Tiger 4': Salman Khan 'almost' confirms next film

By Tanvi Gupta 02:59 pm Nov 20, 2023

Salman Khan confirms 'Tiger 4' after success of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, has been making waves at the box office since its Diwali debut. It has amassed over Rs. 220cr in just eight days. On Sunday, during the ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, Khan, while promoting the film alongside Kaif, dropped a subtle hint about the possible production of Tiger 4. His cryptic statement has sparked a frenzy among fans.

Why does this story matter?

Tiger 3 marked the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe. Khan reprised his role as super spy Tiger and Kaif as ex-ISI agent Zoya. Emraan Hashmi made a powerful appearance as the antagonist, with actors like Revathi and Ridhi Dogra playing crucial roles. The film's success has paved the way for further expansion of this exciting universe.

'Now wait for 'Tiger 4' at 60'

As Kaif commended cricketer Virat Kohli's commitment and enthusiasm, she remarked, "Watching [Virat] when he started playing IPL for RCB, from then until now just look at the journey and the graph..." Khan, chiming in, humorously alluded to the Tiger film series, saying, "And, you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 na and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60."

'Tiger 4': Is there scope for another installment?

Spoilers ahead. The film unfolds with a flashback, revealing Zoya's entry into espionage in 1999, guided by mentor Aatish Rehman (Hashmi). Tiger's work with R&AW unveils a group in Pakistan, leading to heightened concerns about Zoya "potentially being a double agent." As the plot thickens, Tiger and Zoya face a perilous mission manipulated by Rehman, culminating in a triumphant victory for Tiger. However, Rehman survives at the end, hinting at a potential sequel.

Post-credit scenes hinted at next chapter in Spy Universe

Meanwhile, the post-credit scene teased the next installment in the Spy Universe as Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) cautions Agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) from War (2019) about a perilous adversary and discloses details of his upcoming mission. Notably, War 2, featuring Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR, is currently in production. Helmed by director Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is going to be the next installment.

Quick look at 'Tiger 3's box office performance

Tiger 3 kicked off on November 12 with an impressive Rs. 44.5cr collection. However, the film's earnings took a hit during the India vs Australia World Cup final match, bringing in only Rs. 10.25cr on the second Sunday. Despite this, Tiger 3's total earnings for eight days reached Rs. 229.65cr, with producers anticipating a rise in the second week. The film has already surpassed the Rs. 350cr mark globally.