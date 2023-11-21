Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' barely passes second Monday test

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' barely passes second Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:16 am Nov 21, 202309:16 am

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Salman Khan is a bonafide superstar of Bollywood and he proved the same yet again with Tiger 3. The third installment of the franchise received mixed reviews from critics and viewers but has been a commercial success at the box office. Currently, the Maneesh Sharma directorial is marching toward the Rs. 400 crore mark globally. The film has an interesting week ahead.

2/3

Looking for gradual momentum

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 6.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 236.43 crore in India. The film is a commercial success but is not performing as per expectations. The cast includes Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif, among others. It is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

3/3

Twitter Post