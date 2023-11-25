'Farrey' box office: Disastrous opening for Alizeh Agnihotri's debut

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Featuring Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role, 'Farrey' released in the theaters on Friday

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri made her acting debut with Farrey, helmed by Jamtara director Soumendra Padhi, which was released on Friday. While Agnihotri made an impressive start to her film career with her decent acting chops, the film has seemingly struggled to find its audience. Farrey opened to shockingly low numbers at the box office. Take a look at its day one performance.

Why does this matter?

Farrey is the latest directorial project of Padhi, who in the past has helmed critically acclaimed projects such as Budhia Singh: Born To Run (2016) and two seasons of the Jamtara series. The film is said to be inspired by true incidents and revolves around a school topper who gets involved in a cheating racket of sorts to make easy money.

'Farrey' failed to earn even a crore

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Farrey, which stars Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri's daughter in the lead role, minted less than a crore on its opening day. The film managed to collect only Rs. 50 lakh at the box office on its premiere day. The shocking numbers indicate Farrey's poor performance despite a decent show by its cast members.

'Farrey' scores lesser than 'Khichdi 2,' 'Gumrah'

Agnihotri's highly anticipated film debut turned out to be a disappointment even in comparison to small-scale or low-buzz films that were released in recent months. For example, Khichdi 2 minted Rs. 1.1 crore on its first day, while The Vaccine War earned Rs. 85 lakh upon its box office debut. Meanwhile, Khan's latest film Tiger 3 has crossed Rs. 250 crore in India.

Everything to know about the film

Farrey is backed by Khan's production house, Salman Khan Films, along with Mythri Movie Makers, Athena, and Reel Life Production. The film co-stars Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw in important roles, while Ronit Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni also have pivotal roles to play. Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan also played a cameo as Agnihotri's father. Farrey was released in the theatres on Friday.