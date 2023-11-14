Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' mints Rs. 150cr globally

By Aikantik Bag 09:09 am Nov 14, 2023

Salman Khan has captured the theaters and his fans' hearts with the newly released actioner Tiger 3. The fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe is in beast mode at the box office and has already surpassed the Rs. 150 crore mark at the global box office. In India, the Maneesh Sharma directorial showed enormous growth on Monday, too.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 57.52 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 102.02 crore in India. With mixed reviews from critics and mammoth positive word of mouth, it is ruling the box office. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, whereas Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan appear in cameo roles.

