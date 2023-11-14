'Yamadonga,' 'Passenger': Mamta Mohandas's must-watch films on her birthday

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Yamadonga,' 'Passenger': Mamta Mohandas's must-watch films on her birthday

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Nov 14, 202304:10 am

Happy birthday, Mamta Mohandas

Mamta Mohandas has lived a life like no other. A valiant cancer survivor, the actor is a tour-de-force both personally and professionally, and apart from acting in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, is also an accomplished singer. She has raised the bar high repeatedly and never learned to cower in fear. On her 39th birthday, why don't you stream these films starring her?

2/5

'Yamadonga'

SS Rajamouli might be acclaimed for films such as RRR, Eega, and the Baahubali﻿ franchise, but his artistic prowess was just as intact in Yamadonga, a fantasy drama. Mohandas played the supporting role of Dhanalakshmi and was seen in the film alongside Jr. NTR, Priyamani, Brahmanandam, and Mohan Babu. The blockbuster film was dubbed in Hindi as Lok Parlok and is streaming on YouTube.

3/5

'Krishnarjuna'

In the fantasy comedy film Krishnarjuna, Mohandas was the central female lead, while the primary male characters were portrayed by Nagarjuna and Manchu Vishnu. It might have been a box office failure but it helped Mohandas swim to the limelight as she was not relegated to simply a supporting character. The film is known to the Hindi viewers as Rowdy Krishna.

4/5

'Passenger'

Headlined by her, Sreenivasan, and Dileep﻿, Passenger's synopsis is: "When a reporter is framed for murder and her husband is kidnapped as part of a political conspiracy, the only person she can rely on is a common man." Ranjith Sankar directed it. "Passenger impressed me with its no-nonsense story. The presence of Sreenivasan was another reason why I took it up," Mohandas once said.

5/5

'Kadha Thudarunnu'

In Kadha Thudarunnu, she played a recently widowed woman who struggles in life with her daughter. Speaking about the film, she told The New Indian Express, "It was indeed a challenge to carry on my shoulders a heroine-centric film. [This role] is another bold step in my career. I understood the depth of Vidyalakshmi's character." It was a Sathyan Anthikad directorial.