By Aikantik Bag 11:13 am Dec 05, 202311:13 am

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is having a lucrative year in cinema with films like Jawan and Iraivan. Now, the actor is again back on celluloid with the social drama Annapoorani. The film opened to decent numbers at the box office and experienced a good first weekend. However, it is currently struggling to find gradual momentum on weekdays. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nilesh Krishnaa directorial earned Rs. 36 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.78 crore in India. The movie could not pass the first Monday test. The cast includes Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, and Karthik Kumar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

