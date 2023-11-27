Box office collection: 'Farrey' experiences lukewarm opening weekend

Box office collection: 'Farrey' experiences lukewarm opening weekend

Salman Khan launched his niece Alizeh Agnihotri with the drama Farrey. The film opened to a disastrous collection but has managed to surpass the Rs. 2 crore mark in the first weekend. The film received favorable reviews from critics and Agnihotri's performance has been appreciated, too. The low-budgeted film has the week to maximize its collection until the highly anticipated December releases.

Aiming for momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Soumendra Padhi directorial earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.18 crore in India. The makers will aim for a gradual momentum, given the positive word of mouth. The cast includes Juhi Babbar, Sahil Mehta, Ronit Roy, Prasanna Bisht, Himanshu Sharma, and Zeyn Shaw, among others.

