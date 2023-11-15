Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' experiences huge drop

Tamil cinema is known for its rich content and distinct storytelling. The industry's newest offering, Jigarthanda DoubleX, has emerged as the perfect spiritual sequel to Jigarthanda (2014), and fans have been loving it. The action comedy has received positive reviews from critics and viewers and is a lovely ode to Tamil cinema. Let's see how the film is performing at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial earned Rs. 3.4 crore on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 26.22 crore in India. Compared to Monday's 7.25cr, it saw a huge drop on Tuesday and now needs stability on weekdays. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra, Aravind Akash, and Sanchana Natarajan, among others.

