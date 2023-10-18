Karthi's 'Japan' teaser release date is out

'Japan' is slated to release on Diwali

Karthi is a big name in Tamil cinema and the actor is known for his enigmatic personality. He is currently gearing up for his big release Japan which is set to release on Diwali. The makers have now revealed that they will unveil another teaser on Wednesday and the anticipation is set to grow by folds. The teaser will be released at 5:00pm IST.

Cast and crew of the film

As per reports, the upcoming film is set to be a gangster thriller. The cast includes Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Arvind Swami, Vijay Milton, Bava Chelladurai, and Vagai Chandrasekhar, among others. The movie is helmed by Raju Murugan and the music is helmed by GV Prakash Kumar. The project is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming teaser.

