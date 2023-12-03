'CID' actor Dinesh Phadnis critical, on ventilator: His career highlights

Entertainment

By Isha Sharma 01:45 pm Dec 03, 2023

Actor Dinesh Phadnis is on ventilator

In a piece of distressing news, actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played the memorable role of Inspector Fredericks in the popular CID series, has been hospitalized, and his condition is said to be critical. Per IWM Buzz, the 57-year-old suffered a heart attack recently and was shifted to Mumbai's Tunga Hospital, where he has been put on ventilator support. We pray for his speedy recovery.

Phadnis's role in 'CID'

Sony TV's CID is one of the longest-running shows in India, and Phadnis played one of its most consequential characters, Inspector Fredericks. His character served as comic relief in this otherwise gritty and intense show. He was shown to be smart yet afraid of "ghosts" and "spirits." Phadnis is also credited with writing several episodes of the cop drama show.

His other work apart from 'CID'

Besides TV shows, Phadnis has also worked in Bollywood projects such as Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh (1999), the 2000 film Mela (cameo), the 2001 drama Officer, and Super 30 (2019). In addition to being part of CID from 1998 to 2018, he was also a cast member of CIF and CID: Special Bureau—TV shows in the same vein as CID.

About 'CID,' its main and guest cast members

Apart from Phadnis, CID was headlined by Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava as the main leads. Moreover, Ashwini Kalsekar, Dilip Kulkarni, Shweta Kawatra, Shraddha Musale, Kavita Kaushik, and Amar Upadhyay starred as recurring cast members at different points in the show. Reportedly, some cast members of CID visited Phadnis in the hospital on Saturday night upon receiving news of his ill health.

In old interview, Phadnis spoke about his journey

Speaking about his acting career and struggles, Phadnis once told Tellychakkar, "I remember I was struggling for roles, and wherever I went to seek work, I met BP Singh (CID co-producer)." "Finally, he asked me if I wanted to join CID...that's how my journey began. The show earlier had no humor at all. So, I was chosen to be the comic relief," he added.