Box office: 'Sam Bahadur' holds strong, registers nearly 50% jump

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office: 'Sam Bahadur' holds strong, registers nearly 50% jump

By Tanvi Gupta 12:05 pm Dec 03, 202312:05 pm

Box office: 'Sam Bahadur's collections on day 2

In the ongoing box office clash between Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, the emerging winner is evident. Despite Animal's notable lead in collections, Kaushal's biographical drama is making a strong statement, having collected Rs. 6.25cr on the opening day. The film showed impressive growth on Saturday, the second day of release. It witnessed a nearly 50% jump in its collections.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Bollywood is no stranger to high-stakes box office clashes. Following the clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2 on August 11, the two films collectively injected new energy into Hindi cinema. Now, with Animal and Sam Bahadur, industry enthusiasts are anticipating another cinematic revival. While Animal is characterized by violence and gore, Sam Bahadur embodies patriotism, narrating the story of a war hero.

3/6

Day 2: 'Sam Bahadur' minted Rs. 9cr in India

Released on Friday, Sam Bahadur is emerging to be a dark horse at ticket windows. It showcased remarkable growth on Saturday with a collection of Rs. 9cr (India nett), bringing the film's total to Rs. 15.25cr, per Sacnilk. With an overall 46% Hindi occupancy on day two, the film has seemingly resonated with audiences, earning praise for Kaushal's portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

4/6

Meanwhile, 'Animal' has entered Rs. 100cr club

The expected box office tsunami created by Animal reached new heights on Saturday. After opening with Rs. 63.8cr (domestic), the film added an estimated Rs. 66cr (all languages) on Saturday, propelling its total to an impressive Rs. 129.8cr. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this gritty crime drama boasts a star-studded ensemble of Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, among others.

5/6

Here's everything to know about 'Sam Bahadur'

Starring Kaushal in the titular role, Sam Bahadur unfolds against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, highlighting war hero Manekshaw's leadership in the Indian Army. It was a pivotal period that led to Bangladesh's birth. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi in supporting roles.

6/6

Poll Which film did you enjoy more?