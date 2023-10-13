National Cinema Day: Watch these movies at Rs. 99 today



By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:55 am Oct 13, 202309:55 am

'Mission Raniganj' to 'Jawan,' Hindi films to watch at a discounted price of Rs. 99 on National Cinema Day

The joy of watching a movie in theaters has been doubled, thanks to National Cinema Day which is being celebrated in India on Friday. On the occasion, the Multiplex Association of India has decided to give a treat to the cinephiles, by slashing movie ticket prices to Rs. 99 only. You can watch these recently released Hindi films at special rates, across Indian theaters.

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-led Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a film on a real-life incident of West Bengal's Raniganj Coalfields which collapsed in 1989. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film has minted over Rs. 17 crore since it debuted at the box office on October 6. Kumar recently called it his career's best and most honest film.

'Thank You For Coming'

Bhumi Pednekar-led Thank You For Coming had a theatrical clash with Kumar's Mission Raniganj. Directed by Karan Boolani, the film features an all-woman cast including Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh. The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, and Sushant Digvikr in small yet important roles. Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor joined hands as the film's co-producers.

'Fukrey 3'

If you still haven't had a chance to watch the third installment of the Fukrey franchise, then now is your turn. With Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh reprising their characters, Fukrey 3 is an entertaining watch in the first half but gets a little dull by the second. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's directorial also has Ali Fazal's cameo.

'The Vaccine War'

After the success of The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri returned with his other highly anticipated film, The Vaccine War. It is based on India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it created its vaccine to beat the virus. Featuring Nana Patekar in the lead role, unlike TKF, TVW failed to make a mark with the audience.

'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which has already crossed Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the box office, and has become one of the most successful films in Indian cinema, is eyeing to benefit from the National Cinema Day's discounted prices. Helmed by Atlee, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others.