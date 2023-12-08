Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' is focused on weekend domination

Meghna Gulzar is one of those rare filmmakers who can translate the human instincts on celluloid with ease. Her recent directorial Sam Bahadur has been the talk of the town and it received positive response from viewers. Like other Gulzar films, this film has also picked up momentum on weekdays and is looking forward to maximizing collection over the weekend.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal-headlined drama earned Rs. 3.05 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 38.85 crore in India. The critically acclaimed film is touted to be Kaushal's finest performance to date. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The movie is pitted against Animal on the commercial front.

