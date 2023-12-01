Box office buzz: 'Animal' to beat 'Pathaan' on Day 1

Box office buzz: 'Animal' to beat 'Pathaan' on Day 1

By Aikantik Bag 12:48 pm Dec 01, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor is out on the prowl for box office domination in his Animal avatar! From the daunting trailer to an impeccable music album, the makers left no stone unturned in promoting the film. Now, as per the buzz, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is set for a massive opening. Reportedly, this will be Kapoor's biggest opening to date.

Might rake in Rs. 100+ crore on Friday

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the gangster drama is set to register a Rs. 60 crore opening on Friday in India. Reportedly, it is set to surpass Pathaan's record and become the second-highest opening of 2023. Reports also suggest that the film will open with Rs. 100 crore globally on Friday. The pan-India project is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

