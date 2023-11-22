Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' gets the blockbuster tag

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' gets the blockbuster tag

By Aikantik Bag 10:54 am Nov 22, 202310:54 am

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' box office collection

Tamil cinema has a new commercial blockbuster! Yes, Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX has raked in more than Rs. 50 crore globally and has earned the blockbuster tag. The critically acclaimed film was released on Diwali and got the much-needed edge at the box office. The spiritual sequel of Jigarthanda has been receiving love from viewers and is an ode to Tamil cinema.

2/3

Domestic collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy-drama earned Rs. 1.15 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 38.7 crore in India. The movie has been quite stable in the domestic arena. The film is available in two Indian languages—Tamil and Telugu. The cast is headlined by Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, and Ilavarasu, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post