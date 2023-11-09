Box office collection: 'Leo' holds the fort with grace

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the greatest superstars of Tamil cinema for decades now. The actor is known for his down-to-earth stature and his connection with fans. His recent release Leo has emerged to be a blockbuster and is currently marching toward the Rs. 350 crore mark. Interestingly, the action thriller has held its momentum in the third week.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial earned Rs. 1.55 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 333.65 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics but has emerged to be a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. This marks Vijay's entry into Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

