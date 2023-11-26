'KKBKKJ' to 'Panga': Birthday boy Jassie Gill's Hindi films



By Isha Sharma 03:15 am Nov 26, 2023

Happy birthday, Jassie Gill!

Actor and singer Jassie Gill has no dearth of talent up his sleeve. Known for Punjabi songs such as Bapu Zimidar, Nakhre, Nikle Currant, and Surma Kaala, he has also been active in Punjabi films since 2014. In 2018, he ventured into Hindi films with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. On his 35th birthday, cast a glance at all his Hindi titles.

'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' (2018)

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi was a follow-up to 2016's Happy Bhag Jayegi, which starred Diana Penty. In HPBJ, Gill played the role of Khushwant Gill, an officer in the Indian embassy. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a comedy of identity confusion and features Sinha, Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra, Ali Fazal, and Aparshakti Khurana. Watch it on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, or JioCinema.

'Panga' (2020)

Kabaddi player Jaya (Kangana Ranaut) may have been the central pivot of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, but Gill, who played Prashant Sachdeva, Jaya's husband and a railways section engineer, was just as significant to the storyline. Panga also worked well due to its ensemble cast: Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang. The sports drama film can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube.

'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' (2021)

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?—the title of which was born out of a viral meme—ditched its theatrical outing and instead opted for a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 in September 2021. Helmed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, it marked Surbhi Jyoti's Bollywood film debut and starred Gill as Sintu, a heartbroken, jilted lover. Surekha Sikri, Brijendra Kala, Vijay Raaz, and Rajesh Sharma decked the cast ensemble.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' (2023)

Gill's biggest, most recognizable Hindi project so far has been Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He played Moh, the younger brother of Salman Khan's character and an integral part of the story. He was paired opposite Muskaan (played by Palak Tiwari) in this comedy-drama multistarrer now streaming on ZEE5. Read our review of KKBKKJ here.