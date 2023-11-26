Happy birthday, Rita Ora: Decoding artist's journey to pop stardom

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Happy birthday, Rita Ora: Decoding artist's journey to pop stardom

By Tanvi Gupta 02:15 am Nov 26, 202302:15 am

Pop sensation Rita Ora celebrates her 33rd birthday on Sunday

Rita Ora, the powerhouse behind chart-toppers like Anywhere and For You, has not only carved a niche for herself in the music industry but has also seamlessly transcended into fashion and acting. From her breakout hit Hot Right Now to BRIT Award nominations, Ora's journey is a fascinating tapestry of success. On her 33rd birthday, we look at her career marked by unyielding perseverance.

2/6

From Yugoslavia to London: Revisiting Ora's early life

Born in Pristina, Yugoslavia (now Kosovo), Ora faced challenges of migration when her family moved to the United Kingdom to escape ethnic persecution under Dictator Slobodan Milosevic. They settled in West London. Ora attended Sylvia Young Theatre School, where her passion for singing ignited, per IMDb. She performed at open mic sessions in London and later qualified for Eurovision in 2009 but withdrew later.

3/6

How Ora's breakthrough catapulted her to pop sensation

Ora's ascent to stardom began in 2009 when her YouTube covers captured the attention of Jay-Z's Roc Nation label and eventually signed a record deal. The turning point came in 2012 with DJ Fresh's Hot Right Now, featuring Ora, which soared to the top of the UK charts. R.I.P. and How We Do (Party) from her debut album Ora (2012) solidified her popstar status.

4/6

Ora's story of success in music, movies, TV

Ora maintained her musical momentum with hit singles like Radioactive (2012), Black Widow with Iggy Azalea (2014), and Doing It with Charli XCX (2015). Simultaneously, she ventured into acting—securing roles in Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and the Fifty Shades trilogy (2015-18). Ora expanded her presence on TV by joining the judging panels of The Voice UK and The X Factor (UK) in 2015.

5/6

Ora's record-breaking success, chart-topping hits

Ora parted ways with Roc Nation in 2016 and inked a new deal with Atlantic Records, marking a comeback with the single Your Song (2017) co-written by Ed Sheeran. Releases like For You with Liam Payne, Girls featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX, and Let You Love Me showcased Ora's musical prowess. The latter became her 13th top-10 hits in the UK.

6/6

Beyond stage: Ora's inspiring acts of philanthropy

In 2019, Ora marked a milestone with her first world tour, the Phoenix World Tour. Later, she showcased her musical versatility with a four-track EP, Bang (2021), alongside Imanbek. Beyond her artistic pursuits, Ora has consistently demonstrated a philanthropic spirit, actively supporting charitable initiatives such as UNICEF, Comic Relief, Free The Children, and The Prince's Trust, underscoring her commitment to making a positive impact.