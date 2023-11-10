'Dawshom Awbotaar's 'Aami Shei Manushta Aar Nei' reprise version out

'Dawshom Awbotaar's 'Aami Shei Manushta Aar Nei' reprise version out

By Aikantik Bag 12:14 pm Nov 10, 202312:14 pm

'Dawshom Awbotaar' is running in theaters now

Durga Puja witnessed the clash of four titans at the Bengali cinema box office. Among these, Srijit Mukherji's Dawshom Awbotaar emerged victorious as it earned over Rs. 6 crore at the national box office. The movie's music received praise from critics and viewers and now the makers have released the reprise version of Aami Shei Manushta Aar Nei.

More about the song

The reprise version is crooned by Paloma Majumder known for her distinct edgy voice. The track adds much-needed depth to the mostly rock album directed by Anupam Roy. The music video also features Jaya Ahsan reciting the Bengali translation of Rainer Maria Rilke's Go to the Limits of Your Longing. The crime thriller marked the inception of Bengali cinema's first cop universe.

