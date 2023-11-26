Happy birthday, Arjun Rampal: Times he aced negative roles

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Arjun Rampal: Times he aced negative roles

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Nov 26, 202301:15 am

Arjun Rampal has received critical acclaim for his performances in a negative role

Arjun Rampal is one of those actors who prove that age is just a number. Even at 51, he is one of the fittest actors. After debuting with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001 as a romantic hero, Rampal went on to create a niche for himself as a villain, too. Celebrating his 51st birthday on Sunday, we bring you his best negative roles.

2/7

'Dhaakad' (2022)

Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, also featured Rampal. He essayed the antagonist Rudraveer's character in it. The film turned out to be disastrous at the box office, with several negative reviews. However, among the few positive reviews it received, some critics praised Rampal's performance as the villain. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also starred Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.

3/7

'Daddy' (2017)

Ashim Ahluwalia's 2017 film Daddy is a biopic based on Arun Gawli, a gangster-turned-politician. Rampal played the titular role, showcasing that he can effortlessly play a gangster, and then also switch to a cunning politician's role with ease. Even though the movie emerged as a flop at the box office, Rampal was successful in leaving an impression with his act.

4/7

'Ra.One' (2011)

In 2011, Rampal went on to impress the audience with his performance in Ra.One, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female protagonist. Though the title received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Rampal, in the titular role, won acclaim for playing the antagonist and displaying his acting chops with perfection.

5/7

'Om Shanti Om' (2007)

If there's one role that made Rampal stand out as an actor in a negative role, it is Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om. The debut film of Deepika Padukone, starring Khan in dual roles and as the protagonist, brought many nominations to Rampal. He went on to win Stardust and Zine Cine Awards for Best Actor in a Negative Role in 2008.

6/7

Poll Which is your favorite role of Arjun Rampal

Mukesh Mehra in 'Om Shanti Om' 0% Ra.One in 'Ra.One' 0% Poll is completed

7/7

Poll Which is your favorite role of Arjun Rampal