Happy birthday, Tara Sutaria: 5 lesser-known facts about her

04:15 am Nov 19, 2023

Happy birthday, Tara Sutaria!

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria made her big-screen debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Since then, Sutaria has been seen in six films, the most recent of them being Disney+ Hotstar's Apurva, which has earned her critical acclaim. As she turns 28 on Sunday, we present to you some lesser-known facts about the Ek Villain Returns actor.

Before films, Sutaria gained fame in TV world

Even before she made her foray into the Hindi film industry, Sutaria was already familiar with the camera. As per reports, the Tadap actor was one of the contestants in Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega's season four in 2011. She was also cast in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012), the Hindi adaptation of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Sutaria is trained ballet dancer

When she danced in The Jawaani Song from her debut movie, Sutaria proved to the world she's got the grooves! But were you aware she's a trained dancer? She reportedly learned classical ballet and Latin American dance from the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance—based on syllabi of the Royal Academy of Dance (London) and the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (London).

Sutria has twin sister

Not many might be aware that Sutaria has a twin sister, Pia. Just like her twin, Pia is also a trained ballet and Latin American dancer. While one sister is into acting, the other twin has chosen to venture into the modeling world. Reportedly, Pia has been part of numerous beauty pageants and has represented India in many global competitions.

Professional singer

Sutaria is a woman of many talents. Not only is she well-versed in the craft of acting, but she is also blessed with melodious vocal cords and is a trained singer. Even before choosing acting as a profession, Sutaria started as a singer and has sung operas, too. She started singing at seven and finally made her Bollywood singing debut with Ek Villain Returns.