'Jugnu' to 'Saturday Saturday': Birthday boy Badshah's best peppy tracks

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:15 am Nov 19, 202302:15 am

Apart from venturing into music, Badshah has also been on the judge panel of many reality TV shows

One artist who has taken the Indian rap scene by storm is Badshah. Born Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, he is also a singer, songwriter, actor, businessman, and philanthropist. The infectious beats and the catchy lyrics of his songs have made him a favorite at parties. To celebrate his 38th birthday on Sunday, we bring you some of his most peppy tracks.

'Saturday Saturday' (2014)

From the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Saturday Saturday is a track that hits the right chord with the party-going audience. Released in 2014, the song is sung by Indeep Bakshi and Akriti Kakkar with Badshah performing the rap. Composed by Sharib-Toshi, Badshah, and Titans, and lyrics by Kumaar and the rapper, the music video features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' (2014)

Featuring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Fawad Khan, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai is another number composed, sung, and penned by Badshah. Aastha Gill joins him as the playback singer for the song's female part. It is the most popular number from the film Khoobsurat which was released in 2014 and also starred Ratna Pathak Shah in a pivotal role.

'Kala Chashma' (2016)

You can never get bored of listening to Kala Chashma from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. The Punjabi number is the original composition of Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon, which was later recreated by Badshah. The recreated version is sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah, and Neha Kakkar, while the rap is by Badshah and Indeep Bakshi.

'Kar Gayi Chull' (2016)

If you love house parties then playing Kar Gayi Chull from Kapoor & Sons is a no-brainer. Featuring Bhatt along with Khan and Malhotra, the song is an original composition of Badshah and was recreated by Amaal Mallik. Suny by Fazilpuria, Kakkar, Sukriti Kakar, and Badshah, Kar Gayi Chull instantly became a party anthem in 2016 upon its release.

'Jugnu' (2021)

One of Badshah's most loved singles is Jugnu, with Nikhita Gandhi lending the female locals. It is produced by Hiten while Badshah has composed it and penned the lyrics. The music video also features Badshah alongside Akanksha Sharma. Jugnu was released in the year 2021 and continues to be frequently played at parties. It has garnered over 35cr views on Badhshah's YouTube channel alone!