K-pop: Ex-couple HyunA, Dawn reunite in new agency

South Korean singer HyunA has inked an exclusive deal with hip-hop label AT AREA (stylized as @AREA). She thus joined artists like GEMINI, Mirani, BLASÉ, and her ex-boyfriend Dawn, as he had previously signed an exclusive contract with AT AREA, too. The agency reportedly stressed that their choice to sign HyunA was based on her artistic abilities, not her past relationship with Dawn. Here's a timeline of events.

HyunA made her debut as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007. After a brief stint with the group, she transitioned to 4Minute, another K-pop group under Cube Entertainment in 2009. In 2010, Hyuna embarked on her solo career. Her debut single, Change, reached the second position on Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. The year 2011 marked a turning point for her as she gained broader public recognition with the release of her first extended play, Bubble Pop!

Ex-couple HyunA and Dawn began dating in 2016 but went public with their relationship in 2018. Their love story took a dramatic turn when they were both unexpectedly "kicked out" from Cube Entertainment due to their relationship. They then joined P Nation to pursue solo careers. After six years together, including an engagement, the couple announced their separation in November 2022 via personal Instagram posts.

AT AREA officially confirmed the signing of HyunA to an exclusive contract with OSEN. In response to this announcement, a representative from AT AREA emphasized, "HyunA's private matters with Dawn were not considered in the slightest. We place focus only on HyunA's capabilities and presence as an artist." Notably, HyunA's digital single ATTITUDE is coming out on Monday at 2:30pm (IST).

In a surprise move, HyunA unveiled a trailer for her upcoming comeback track ATTITUDE on Sunday. The trailer highlighted her unique style and rebellious attitude. Sporting ginger hair, sparkly clothes, and a leather jacket, HyunA exuded confidence and showcased her signature swag. This track will be her first release since her 8th EP, Nabillera, which dropped in July 2022 under P NATION.

