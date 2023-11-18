Happy birthday, Neeti Mohan: Popular Hindi numbers of singer

Happy birthday, Neeti Mohan: Popular Hindi numbers of singer

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:09 pm Nov 18, 202312:09 pm

Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan turned 44 years old on Saturday

Singer Neeti Mohan, one of the three talented Mohan sisters, has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi music industry. From peppy party numbers to romantic songs and more, she has been a playback singer for many Bollywood actors, including Alia Bhatt. On her 44th birthday on Saturday, we bring you some of the most popular Hindi numbers that brought acclaim to Mohan.

'Meri Jaan' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (2022)

The song Meri Jaan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Mohan the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Playback Singer (Female). Picturized on Shantanu Maheshwari and Bhatt, the song is a composition by Bhansali while Kumaar wrote the lyrics for it. Meri Jaan is known for its groovy and peppy beats and is one of the most loved songs from the album.

'Nainowale Ne' from 'Padmaavat' (2018)

Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, too, Mohan sang a number for a Bhansali film. Nainowale Ne from the 2018 movie Padmaavat is sung by her and features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. This song is also composed by Bhansali, while Siddharth and Garima penned the lyrics. As for the film, the periodical drama also starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Alauddin Khilji.

'Ishq Wala Love' from 'Student of the Year' (2012)

A mushy romantic number that made Mohan popular among the masses is Ishq Wala Love from the 2012 film Student of the Year. The soft ballad is sung by singer-composers Sheykhar Ravjiani and Salim Merchant for the male parts, with Mohan lending her vocals for the female section. The movie marked the acting debuts of Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Bhatt.

'Tune Maari Entriyaan' from 'Gunday' (2014)

Mohan sang many hit party numbers over the years, including Tune Maari Entriyaan, which went on to play at discos for a very long time. With Sohail Sen's music and Irshad Kamil's lyrics, the song from the 2014 film Gunday was sung by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Bappi Lahiri, and Mohan. It featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Arjun Kapoor, and Singh.