'Arjan Vailly,' 'Duniya': Analyzing music of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'

Nov 25, 2023

'Animal's music album is out now

What is a Hindi film without music that stitches the narrative and flows across the movie like its binding thread? Music is a consequential part of a project, but only select directors have a good ear for it, something that translates iconically on the 70mm screen. Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming Animal—directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga— is one such film with music as its beating heart.

'Arjan Vailly'

We first heard Arjan Vailly—sung by Bhupinder Babbal and composed by Manan Bhardwaj—in Animal's pre-teaser, which dropped in June and broke the internet in a few hours. And why should it surprise us at all? Arjan Vailly is a ferocious war cry, a song that signals the commencement of a battle, a track that is as bold, brave, and valiant as Animal's protagonist.

'Hua Main,' 'Satranga,' 'Pehle Bhi Main,' 'Kashmir'

Hua Main, Satranga, Pehle Bhi Main, and Kashmir have been clubbed together because all of these are essentially romance numbers and chronicle the love between the characters of Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. We know his gangster character is an out-and-out virulent man, but before that, he was a sentimental lover, as portrayed through these songs. Pehle Bhi Main and Kashmir's videos aren't yet out.

'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge'

Saari Dunia Jalaa Denge—sampled from popular Punjabi Tappay, written and composed by Jaani and crooned with a fervid passion by B Praak—would play during the climax. Its usage in Animal's trailer gave us an idea of what to expect in the film. Animal will reach its highest intensity of pounding emotions in the last few minutes, and B Praak's magic always does the trick.

'Haiwaan'

Going by the visuals and snippets from Animal, what better than a song titled Haiwaan, which loosely translates to "beast" in English? Kapoor's character becomes exactly that after his enemies rub him the wrong way, and Haiwaan, sung, written, and composed by Ashim Kemson (Kabir Singh), encapsulates his character. The peppy beats and Bhangara-style music further heighten the energy of the number.

'Papa Meri Jaan'

Can anything ever go wrong when someone as experienced as Sonu Nigam starts singing? Never. From the trailer, we know Kapoor's character yearns for constant love and validation from his father (Anil Kapoor) from his very childhood, though the father's toxicity fractures that relationship. Nonetheless, PMJ traces the son's love and respect for his father beautifully, and Raj Shekhar's lyrics tug at our heartstrings.