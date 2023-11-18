'Arjan Vailly' from Ranbir-Anil-Rashmika's 'Animal' is ferocious war cry

Arjan Vailly, the pounding, pulsating song we first heard in the pre-teaser of the upcoming gangster drama Animal, is now finally out. It is the fourth song released from the album after Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal is heading toward a December 1 release and will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Arjan Vailly has been sung and written by Bhupinder Babbal and is three minutes and two seconds long (per Spotify). The music is composed by Manan Bhardwaj, known for Radhe Shyam, among others. The song is in Punjabi and will most likely be played during an action/fight sequence. Besides ﻿Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi.