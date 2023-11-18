Box office: 'Tiger 3' zooms past Rs. 200cr in India

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office: 'Tiger 3' zooms past Rs. 200cr in India

By Tanvi Gupta 12:58 pm Nov 18, 202312:58 pm

'Tiger 3' enters Rs. 200cr club in India in just six days of its release

Amid the glittering festivities of Diwali, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 roared into theaters on Sunday. The film flexed its box office muscles, amassing around Rs. 188cr in the first five days. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie has surpassed the records set by both Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Here's a breakdown of collections on day six.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Khan unquestionably knows how to create a box office roar, and his latest action drama, Tiger 3, is no exception. With a reported total of Rs. 44.5cr (domestic), it became Khan's biggest opener since the 2019 release of Bharat, which opened with Rs. 42.3cr. This achievement aside, the action-packed spectacle also dominates as the highest-grossing Diwali day release in the history of Hindi cinema.

3/5

'Tiger 3' dominates box office with Rs. 200cr+ collection

Tiger 3 has reportedly raked in Rs. 13cr on its sixth day, propelling the film's total domestic collection to Rs. 200.65cr, per early estimates by Sacnilk. It registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.48% on Friday. As the week unfolds, anticipations are high for a surge in Tiger 3 numbers over the weekend. Notably, the film has already surpassed the Rs. 300cr mark globally.

4/5

'Tiger 3': Latest entry in YRF's Spy Universe

The latest installment in the Tiger franchise is a pivotal component of Yash Raj Films's ambitious plan to weave together its Spy Universe. This cinematic universe comprises a series of undercover agent dramas, including the record-breaking Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and War featuring Hrithik Roshan. In Tiger 3, SRK's Pathaan and Roshan's agent Kabir also make memorable cameos.

5/5

Know everything about 'Tiger 3'

Tiger 3 seamlessly carries forward the narrative of 2017's Tiger Zinda Hai. The plot centers on ex-RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger (Khan), and former ISI agent Zoya (Kaif) as they embark on a perilous mission to clear their names, falsely tarnished by a former ISI agent. Khan and Kaif aside, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathy, Ridhi Dogra, and Kumud Mishra.