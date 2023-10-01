'Jee Le Zaraa' 'shelved' as Priyanka Chopra disliked script: Report

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Jee Le Zaraa' 'shelved' as Priyanka Chopra disliked script: Report

By Isha Sharma 02:13 pm Oct 01, 202302:13 pm

'Jee Le Zaraa' reportedly shelved due to Priyanka Chopra 'disliking the script'

Farhan Akhtar's ambitious female-led film Jee Le Zaraa is a case like no other. When it was announced in 2021 with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Katrina Kaif, fans' excitement went through the roof. However, JLZ has been put on the back burner. In June, reports claimed Chopra Jonas walked out of the project. Now, a new report has given a different reason.

2/7

Reported 'creative differences' reason behind delay

On Sunday, Hindustan Times reported Chopra Jonas "didn't like the script" and there were "creative differences." A source told the publication, "[Chopra Jonas] did not like the script and said to no it. She was supposed to come to India for...Parineeti Chopra's wedding and at the same time sign the film's contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences."

3/7

Might take two more years to go on floors

This begs the question, what happens to JLZ now? The source added that the makers need to ensure that the story "remains relevant" as they "envisage a new way" and decide the film's final fate. "It might take another two years for the film to go on floors," they said, suggesting that Akhtar and his sister-filmmaker Zoya Akhtar would "look into these details."

4/7

Akhtar's take: 'JLZ has a destiny of its own'

However, a few days ago, Akhtar had claimed that date issues were the point of conflict. "We just have issues with dates...the [Hollywood] actors' strike has put [Chopra Jonas's] dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't... I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to," he told Variety.

5/7

Earlier, fans wanted Akhtar to offer project to Deepika Padukone

When the rumors of PCJ exiting JLZ first started doing rounds in June and early July, several netizens offered their suggestions and opined that Deepika Padukone should be cast instead. While some said they would love to see her share the screen with two actors she hasn't worked with before, others pointed out that this could mark Akhtar's debut directorial collaboration with Padukone.

6/7

Akhtar's slate: His upcoming directorial is 'Don 3'

Coming to Akhtar's work front, his production Excel Entertainment, which he co-owns alongside Ritesh Sidhwani, recently produced the comic caper Fukrey 3, which has been doing good business at the box office. Up next, Akhtar will be directing Ranveer Singh in Don 3, while also writing and producing the action thriller. Notably, Singh will be taking over the franchise from Shah Rukh Khan.

7/7

Poll Who should star in 'JLZ' in place of Priyanka Chopra Jonas?