Ashutosh Rana's birthday: Roles that made him a top-tier villain

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Ashutosh Rana's birthday: Roles that made him a top-tier villain

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Nov 10, 202304:10 am

Actor-producer Ashutosh Rana is gearing up for the release of his next title, 'Tiger 3'

Ashutosh Rana has entertained the audience for almost three decades. Whether it is Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, or Kannada cinema, he has proved his acting mettle over the years. The actor, who turned 56 years old on Friday, has received critical appreciation for his marvelous performances. However, he is best known for playing villainous roles. On his birthday, let's revisit his iconic bad-boy performances.

2/6

Gokul Pandit in 'Dushman' (1998)

The one character that set the ball rolling for Rana as one of the best actors (and villains) in the industry is Gokul Pandit. No one could have played the psychotic killer better than Rana, and his performance was indeed praiseworthy. He plays a rapist and serial killer in the film and manages to show the heinous crime without having to touch the characters.

3/6

Lajja Shankar Pandey in 'Sangharsh' (1999)

The second most memorable character that Rana played is Lajja Shankar Pandey in Sangharsh. Donning a red saree and accessorizing his look with a nose pin and a bindi, he looked his villain best. To top it all, he delivered Indian cinema's one of the scariest scenes in history when he shrieked in the movie. The actor won a Filmfare Award for it.

4/6

Santosh Anand in 'Mulk' (2018)

Throw any villainous role or a gray-shade character at Rana and he will play it with all his might. And so, when he was roped in to play public prosecutor Santosh Anand in Mulk, he aced his character. Some of his dialogues in the film were blood-boiling, and the way he performed them goes to show how well he knows his act.

5/6

Ratan Singh Rathore in 'Dhadak' (2018)

Rana plays the role of Janhvi Kapoor's father in the Hindi remake of the Marathi film, Sairat. His character, Ratan Singh Rathore, hails from an upper-caste family, is a politician, and whose daughter marries a lower-caste man. Rathore sets out to take his revenge on his daughter, kills his son-in-law, and does the heinous job in front of his grandchild.

6/6

Poll Which is your favorite performance of Ashutosh Rana?