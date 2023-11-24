'Animal' effect: Ranbir Kapoor gets approached by South Indian filmmakers

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

'Animal' effect: Ranbir Kapoor gets approached by South Indian filmmakers

By Aikantik Bag 05:04 pm Nov 24, 202305:04 pm

'Animal' releases on December 1, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor is currently the talk of the town after the epic response from viewers surrounding the Animal trailer. As the film is gearing up for its December 1 release, reports are rife that the actor is receiving offers from several filmmakers across industries in India. On the other hand, the film sold 5,000 tickets in the blink of an eye in Hyderabad.

2/4

Multiple offers from Tamil filmmakers

A source informed Pinkvilla, "A filmmaker known for making gangster films in Tamil Nadu approached Ranbir with a project that he is willing to produce in Hindi. While Ranbir has liked the idea, he is willing to work with the filmmaker in the capacity of a director." Another Tamil director, who recently scored a Bollywood blockbuster, is reportedly developing a two-hero film with Kapoor in mind. Moreover, another Tamil director is keen on making a mature love story with Kapoor.

3/4

Bigshots approached Kapoor with several projects

Reportedly, a top Telugu producer, currently working on one of India's biggest films with a pan-India star, has met Kapoor multiple times to discuss various scripts. A groundbreaking Kannada production house, known for its big blockbusters, is also keen on teaming up with Kapoor for a special project.

4/4