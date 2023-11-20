'Bhuvan Shome' to 'Lagaan': Suhasini Mulay's must-watch films

By Isha Sharma 03:15 am Nov 20, 202303:15 am

Happy birthday, Suhasini Mulay

You must have noticed Suhasini Mulay in a number of Hindi films, mostly in the role of a mother or a grandmother. The veteran artist, who has also worked as an assistant director to towering figures of Indian cinema such as Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, has been a regular in Bollywood and television, too. On her birthday, why don't you stream these titles?

'Bhuvan Shome' (1969)

Sen's Bhuvan Shome, which regularly features in the list of the most accomplished cinematic ventures of India, marked Mulay's debut. While Utpal Dutt played the titular character, Sadhu Meher co-starred, and Amitabh Bachchan was roped in to be the film's narrator. Mulay plays Gouri, who takes care of Shome when he seemingly loses everything in the labyrinth of the wilderness.

'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' (2001)

Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, which earned a nomination at the Academy Awards, is another film that springs to mind when one thinks of Mulay. An integral part of the narrative, she played Yashoda, Bhuvan's (Aamir Khan) mother. Lagaan featured a large ensemble cast, including Rachel Shelley, Gracy Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Raghubir Yadav, among others. You can stream it on Netflix.

'Hu Tu Tu' (1999)

Hu Tu Tu was a pinnacle point in Mulay's career since it won her a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Directed by Gulzar, it starred her as Chief Minister Malti Barve alongside Nana Patekar, Tabu, and Suniel Shetty. Its screenplay was co-developed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is also admired because of its hit song Chhai Chhap Chhai, Chhapa Ke Chhai.

'Jodhaa Akbar' (2008)

Yes, Jodhaa Akbar is what it is due to its stupendous sets, eye-catching glitter, and the peppery chemistry of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. But that doesn't take away from the fact that its supporting cast is just as formidable. Mulay played Rani Padmavati, Jodhaa's mother, and shared several scenes with the Taal actor. Jodhaa Akbar is among Bollywood's most popular period dramas.