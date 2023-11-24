'Joram's trailer: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is about survival

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Joram's trailer: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is about survival

By Aikantik Bag 05:01 pm Nov 24, 202305:01 pm

'Joram' releases in theaters on December 8

The much-awaited trailer for Joram, a gripping survival thriller starring the talented Manoj Bajpayee, has finally been unveiled. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film features Bajpayee as a father navigating numerous challenges while protecting a baby. The intense trailer hints at a nail-biting cinematic experience, delving into the tale of a rural man's fight for survival.

2/3

Bajpayee's take on the film

Bajpayee shared his enthusiasm and said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Joram. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects. I am thankful to Zee and Devashish for believing in me." He also acknowledged the film's positive reception in the festival circuit and is eager for the audience's response to the trailer. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a pivotal role and is slated to release on December 8.

3/3

Twitter Post