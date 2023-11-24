'Farrey' review: Alizeh Agnihotri passes her debut test

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'Farrey' review: Alizeh Agnihotri passes her debut test

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:40 pm Nov 24, 202303:40 pm

'Farrey' stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw

Farrey means "cheating chits" in Hindi. But the recently released Soumendra Padhi film didn't need any farreys to pass its test. A teen drama with its own share of thrilling plot points, Farrey makes for a decent watch but could have been better on some occasions. More importantly, it's a worthy acting debut for Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

2/6

When two bright students get into an international cheating racket

Farrey revolves around two toppers, Niyati (Agnihotri) and Aakash (Sahil Mehta), who come from humble backgrounds and get fully paid scholarships to study at Delhi's top school. There, Niyati falls into the scheme of helping other students cheat for money and eventually drags Aaksh into the mess, when the cheating scam goes international. Do they get caught is what makes for the film's plot.

3/6

Agnihotri shines throughout; Mehta deserves a special mention

The film, of course, is centered around Agnihotri but with each scene, she delivers her best in this meaty and non-glamorous role. Importance to other characters including Chavi (Prasanna Bisht) and Prateek (Zeyn Shaw) has also been given well, however, it pained to see Padhi limit Ronit Roy's performance to only a few scenes. Mehta deserves a special mention, especially for the Australian scenes.

4/6

This is Padhi's yet another attempt at highlighting a fraud

Padhi's last two directorials were the acclaimed series Jamtara (Seasons I and II) where he brought phishing scams to the screens. With Farrey, he tried to show students cheating during examinations. Though the cheating scenes are well-executed and filled with thrills, Padhi seemed lost in the second half. Toward the end, it felt as if he was in a rush to finish it.

5/6

Film's writing keeps you engrossed on most occasions

Farrey's basic outline is pretty simple - two children from lower economic backgrounds join a posh school where the rich brats befriend them for their own reasons. The primary character then gets influenced by the luxury. The story may not be new but it's enough to keep you hooked. What's interesting is the way they cheat under the invigilators' noses.

6/6

Good performances were let down by the abrupt end

Songs aren't the strongest factor here but the background score does elevate the crucial scene. The film's second half is where it loses its grip. What adds to its woes is the abrupt ending, which barely makes any sense. It's better to watch it at home than in theaters. Verdict: It gets 2.5 stars out of 5 (half a star is for Mehta's acting.)