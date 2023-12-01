Box office collection: '12th Fail' shows stability in fifth week

By Aikantik Bag 10:54 am Dec 01, 2023

Vikrant Massey is the breakout star of 2023 and he showed that momentum and focus can make a low-budget film a sleeper hit at the box office. His recent release 12th Fail has been a wonder and will surpass the Rs. 50 crore mark soon. The film received rave reviews from critics and managed to stand afoot amid all big releases.

Interesting weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 55 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 49.12 crore in India. It will be interesting to see if it can hold the fort against Sam Bahadur and Animal. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Harish Khanna, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, among others.

