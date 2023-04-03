Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Vikrant Massey! Revealing the lad's fitness secrets

The Gaslight actor turns 36 years! Featuring in daily soaps and making his way up to mainstream OTT and Bollywood, Vikrant Massey is known for playing some of the most versatile roles. Besides his stellar acting skills, what also makes him a powerhouse of talent is his dedication to looking fit at all times. On his birthday, let's check out his fitness secrets.

Massey is quite dedicated to his workout routine

When it comes to fitness and health, Massey follows a no-excuse policy. During an interview, the actor once mentioned that he hits the gym four days a week and no matter how jam-packed his schedule is, fitness is a must for him. Wondering what exercises he does? Well, the Cargo star revealed in the same interview that he enjoys deadlifts and squats.

He steers clear of fad diets at all costs

Massey is someone who avoids fad diets. During a media interview, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared, "I don't understand things like the Keto diet." Coming from a family of foodies, he is someone who loves savoring home-cooked food over anything else. He even eats "things that people tend to avoid nowadays." "I don't have a favorite healthy snack," he stated.

Ghee is the 'Chhapaak' actor's secret to good health

You may not believe it, but Massey likes ghee! "I'm still that '90s kid whose rotis have to be slathered with ghee. I put ghee in my daal," he told Hindustan Times. Additionally, he also revealed that "I'm an old-school Indian guy who follows what my grandparents followed to keep fit all their lives," which speaks volumes about his simple lifestyle.

The 'Haseen Dilruba' lead just can't resist sweets

Even Massey has his share of cheat days! "My guilty pleasure is sweets. When I'm in Kolkata, I gorge on baked rosogollas. I generally have eight or 10 rosogollas in one go," he shared with Hindustan Times. "In Mumbai, my guilty pleasure is chaat. I still go to the popular chaat place in Bandra that my grandmother used to take me to," he concluded.