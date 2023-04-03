Lifestyle

Here are 5 mouth-watering recipes using khoya

Written by Sneha Das Apr 03, 2023

The addition of khoya adds a rich flavor and texture to these dishes

An essential ingredient used in Indian food, khoya is a solid and thickened milk form that has lower moisture content as compared to fresh cheeses like ricotta. Rich in calcium and riboflavin, khoya helps strengthen your bones, maintains hair and skin health, and supports your immune system. You can make khoya at home with full-cream milk. Check our five recipes using khoya.

Khoya gujiya

Mix ghee and water, with refined flour to form a stiff dough. For the filling, saute khoya in a pan. Add dates, figs, walnuts, cashews, and almonds, and mix well. Divide the dough and shape it into small balls. Roll out into circles, place the stuffing inside, fold the edges, and seal them well. Deep fry the gujiyas until golden brown and serve.

Khoya paneer

A perfect creamy and rich dish, you can enjoy khoya paneer with some naan or jeera rice. Boil washed cashew nuts and grind them well. Fry chopped green chilies and green cardamom in desi ghee and allow them to crackle. Add paneer cubes, salt, and grated khoya and cook the mixture well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Khoya stuffed matar ki tikki

Saute cumin seeds, asafoetida water, ginger, and green chilies in ghee. Add turmeric powder, peas, salt, and coriander powder and saute well. Blend the mixture into a coarse paste. Add besan and grind again to make a stiff mixture. Mix crumbled khoya, coriander leaves, dates, pistachios, and chilies. Stuff the pea mixture with the khoya filling. Shallow-fry the tikkis and serve hot with chutney.

Khoya paratha

Mix whole wheat flour and salt. Add ghee, and water, mix well, and knead into a soft dough. Soak saffron strands in warm water, add to the khoya mix, and mix well. Add cardamom powder, kewda water, and granulated sugar and mix well. Divide the dough into equal portions, stuff it with the khoya mixture, and roll them. Cook the parathas in ghee.

Khoya makhana

Dry roast makhanas in a pan for three-four minutes. Add roasted makhanas to another ghee-greased pan and deep-fry them. Cook together tomatoes and water and blend them well. Saute onions, green chilies, ginger, garam masala, coriander powder, turmeric powder, water, and chili powder in ghee. Add tomato pulp, salt, whisked curd, and khoya and mix well. Add deep-fried makhanas, cook well, and serve hot.