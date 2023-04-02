Lifestyle

5 Danish souvenirs you can't come home without

Written by Rishabh Raj

Take back a piece of Denmark with you

As your trip to Denmark draws to a close, you may be wondering what souvenirs to take back home. Well, look no further. Denmark is a treasure trove of souvenirs, and if you are a traveler with a taste for the unconventional, you are in for a treat. Check out these five must-buy souvenirs from this charming Scandinavian country.

Little Mermaid replica

The Little Mermaid is a bronze statue created by Edvard Eriksen that portrays a mermaid who transforms into a human. It is situated on a rock near the waterside at the Langelinie promenade in Copenhagen, Denmark. You would easily be able to find miniature replicas of the said mermaid throughout markets in tourist places in Denmark.

Nisse

A Nisse is a mythological creature from Scandinavian folklore, and the friendly goblin has appeared in many works of Scandinavian literature. It is a unique and charming symbol of Denmark that makes for an excellent souvenir. You can find plush toys and ceramic figurines of Nisse. Nisse-themed Christmas ornaments and kitchen items too are quite popular and readily available in the markets.

Hygge book

Hygge is the Danish way to embrace a happy and meaningful life. It means a mood of coziness, comfortable conviviality, and a sense of wellness and contentment. Meik Wiking's book, "The Little Book of Hygge: The Danish Way To Live Well," is currently the most popular go-to guide on the subject of hygge. This will be an unforgettable experience for those who love books.

LEGOs

Denmark is the birthplace of LEGO, the beloved building toy that has captured the hearts of children and adults worldwide. The name "LEGO" is derived from the Danish phrase "leg godt," which translates to "play well." LEGO sets can be found easily throughout Denmark, whether it is at the stores in Copenhagen or the original Legoland in Billund.

Viking jewelry

These jewelry are crafted from materials meaningful to the Viking culture, such as bronze, silver, and iron. While original Viking jewelry is mainly showcased in museums, skilled jewelry designers create stunning replicas and modern pieces that are inspired by Viking art. So, whether you opt for a traditional or contemporary style, Viking jewelry is a must-have souvenir from your trip to Denmark.