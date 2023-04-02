Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Kapil Sharma! Here's how the comedian lost weight

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 02, 2023, 10:15 am 2 min read

Here's wishing Kapil Sharma a very happy birthday

The king of comedy turns 42! There's no denying the fact that Kapil Sharma and comedy walk hand in hand, for the man is known to brighten up anyone's day with his rib-tickling jokes. Although he may not be someone you'd look up for 'fitspiration,' his transformation journey is nothing short of impressive. On his birthday, let's take a look at his fitness routine.

Sharma has been vocal about weight issues, alcoholism, and depression

Sharma has been upfront in the media about his life including putting on weight and his tryst with alcoholism. The comedian once even opened up about seeking therapy sessions as he was suffering from clinical depression. "I couldn't step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly," he revealed during an interview.

His film's failure impacted him physically and mentally

Sharma, during an interview, shared that he was the fittest when he was shooting for his film Firangi in 2017. He would wake up early, work out, have breakfast on time, and hit the sets. However, its crash at the box office impacted both his physical and mental health, post which he gained excessive weight and got addicted to alcohol.

The comedian-actor's uphill battle with weight loss is inspiring

After disappearing from the limelight for some time owing to depression and addiction issues, the comedian-actor returned with a bang. He took to his Instagram to share a picture of his transformed physique, leaving all his fans, followers, and many celebs appalled. "If no gymING, Then swimING, anythING but somethING. Good mornING! Sorry for my bad rhyming but see my intentions," he captioned.

From fat to fit: Sharma's on a roll!

Take notes! Here's how he lost weight

Sharma became an early riser and indulged in a holistic whole-body workout regime comprising exercises like jumping jacks, lat pulldown, treadmill runs, bicep cable curls, and incline dumbbell press. When not at the gym, he would opt for swimming﻿ or yoga. He started consuming homecooked food featuring fruits, veggies, brown rice, eggs, salads, nuts, and low-fat dairy products, even when shooting outdoors.

Tone your body like how Tony (Kapil Sharma) does it!

