'Animal' records 5th largest advance booking haul; sells 4.56L tickets

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Animal' records 5th largest advance booking haul; sells 4.56L tickets

By Aikantik Bag 10:44 am Dec 01, 202310:44 am

'Animal' is running in theaters now

The D-Day has finally arrived. Ranbir Kapoor is about to set ablaze the box office with his rage, blood, and action! Animal is about to rule the box office and the film has already entered the Top 5 Advance Booking of All Time (Hindi) at the national chains. With a positive buzz and jaw-dropping trailer, Sandeep Reddy Vanga promises another big opening.

2/3

Gearing up for a lucrative weekend

As per trade analysts, the gangster drama has sold 4.56L tickets in advance booking. The other top contenders are Baahubali 2 Hindi (6.5L), Jawan (5.57L), Pathaan (5.56L), and KGF 2 Hindi (5.15L). Considering the buzz, the makers of Animal are looking forward to maximizing their collection over the weekend. The movie is pitted against Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur which is headed for a lukewarm opening.

3/3

Twitter Post