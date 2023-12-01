Best fantasy shows to binge-watch on Hulu

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best fantasy shows to binge-watch on Hulu

By Namrata Ganguly 10:35 am Dec 01, 202310:35 am

Must-watch fantasy shows on Hulu

If you are in the mood for some adventures in the world of magic, vampires, witches, and the supernatural, Hulu has got you covered- with its captivating collection of fantasy shows that will transport you to worlds where anything is possible. Delve into the realms of sorcery, mystery, and extraordinary tales as the best fantasy shows await your binge-watching pleasure.

2/6

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Created by Joss Whedon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a cult classic that redefined the television landscape and remains a beloved touchstone in the fantasy genre. It follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a young woman as she battles vampires, demons, and supernatural forces. With a blend of action, humor, and drama, the series explores Buffy's journey, friendship, and empowerment.

3/6

'Angel' (1999-2004)

A spin-off of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the supernatural series Angel follows the titular character, portrayed by David Boreanaz, as he seeks redemption in Los Angeles. Operating a detective agency, the vampire Angel confronts dark forces, both supernatural and personal. Mixing noir aesthetics and character-driven narratives, the series explores themes of redemption, sacrifice, and the complexities of morality in a supernatural world.

4/6

'Smallville' (2001-2011)

Smallville offers a unique take on the origin story of Clark Kent, the future DC superhero Superman. Starring Tom Welling as a young Clark, the series explores his teenage years in Smallville, Kansas, discovering his powers and grappling with destiny. A mix of superhero action, character arcs, and a dash of romance, it is a compelling journey into the iconic hero's beginnings.

5/6

'Witches of East End' (2013-2014)

Based on Melissa de la Cruz's novel, Witches of East End follows the lives of the Beauchamp family, cursed with magical abilities in the picturesque town of East Haven. Sisters Freya and Ingrid navigate love, danger, and the revelation of their supernatural lineage. It weaves together romance, mystery, and magical intrigue, exploring the complexities of being modern-day witches with ancient powers.

6/6

'Shadowhunters' (2016-2019)

Shadowhunters, based on Cassandra Clare's The Mortal Instruments novels, explores the hidden world between angels and demons. Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) discovers her supernatural lineage as a Shadowhunter, a warrior against demons. Alongside other young Shadowhunters, Fray battles dark forces, unveiling secrets about her past as her mother disappears. Developed by Ed Decter, the series is packed with action, romance, and supernatural elements.